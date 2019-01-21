Three San Diego police vehicles damaged during pursuit in Point Loma Heights

San Diegans are celebrating a Jewish holiday on Monday. Tu B’Shevat marks the beginning of a new year for trees.
Two people were killed Monday when a roughly 75-foot-tall tree fell onto a two-story house in the Point Loma Heights area.
Parenting children of any age comes with unique challenges. Reena B. Patel - a parenting expert, licensed educational psychologist, and author - visited Morning Extra with positive parenting tips for families with kids of all ages.
In Monday’s Daily Dose, we’ve got a tour around San Diego your belly will thank you for. San Diego Restaurant Week allows you to explore your favorite areas and score great deals on food along the way.
A rare spectacle in the sky captivated people around the world on Sunday night – including those here in San Diego. A lunar eclipse of the so-called “Super Blood Wolf Moon” was a stunning sight for dozens who gathered at Balboa Park.
Three San Diego police patrol vehicles were damaged Monday during a brief pursuit of a suspected drunken driver in the Point Loma Heights area.
The highest king tides of the year peaked early Monday morning. All along San Diego’s coasts this weekend, News 8 captured footage of big waves and some flooding.
County offices including libraries and animal shelters are closed Monday, Jan. 21 for the federal holiday in observance of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.
A Democratic newcomer who challenged indicted California Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter last year will run again for the seat in 2020.
Kamala Harris, a first-term senator and former California attorney general known for her rigorous questioning of President Donald Trump's nominees, entered the Democratic presidential race on Monday.