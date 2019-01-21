‘Super Blood Wolf Moon’: San Diegans gaze upon lunar eclipse of supermoon

The so-called Super Blood Wolf Moon slips into Earth's dark umbral shadow during a total lunar eclipse above the Tours's cathedral on January 21, 2019, Central France. (Photo by GUILLAUME SOUVANT/AFP/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A rare spectacle in the sky captivated people around the world on Sunday night – including those here in San Diego.

A lunar eclipse of the so-called “Super Blood Wolf Moon” was a stunning sight for dozens who gathered at Balboa Park.

San Diegans from all over the county crowded around the fountain outside The Fleet Science Center to watch as the lunar eclipse hit totality at 8:41 p.m. The moon-gazers lined up along with William Oliver with the San Diego Astronomy Association.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the moon is closet in orbit to the Earth and passes through our planet’s shadow.

“Whether they know it or not, they are here for the science of what is happening,” said Oliver. “I get a lot of enjoyment by being able to explain to people that this is a celestial event.”

The event was also called a “blood moon,” which gets its name from all of Earth’s sunrises and sunsets falling on the moon. With the naked eye it wasn’t very visible Sunday but some footage – including that from Griffith Observatory’s live feed – showed a reddish-orange color around the edges of the moon.

Although there was some cloud cover Sunday, moon-watchers said they felt fortunate to observe the lunar eclipse.

“It’s quite experience,” said Marie Walton. “I'm glad I came down.“

Time lapse of tonight's #SuperBloodWolfMoon over San Diego pic.twitter.com/6MJxy0EBRS — Tim Blodgett (@TCBlodgettKFMB) January 21, 2019

