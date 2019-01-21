Bite into the 15th annual San Diego Restaurant Week

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — In Monday’s Daily Dose, we’ve got a tour around San Diego your belly will thank you for.

San Diego Restaurant Week allows you to explore your favorite areas and score great deals on food along the way.

The 15th Annual San Diego Restaurant Week is underway now through January 27th.

For these 8 days, more then 180 participating restaurants all throughout San Diego County will be offering prix-fixe menu options. Dinner will be served as a three-course, prix-fixe menu for just $20, $30, $40 or $50 per person; lunch will be served as a two-course prix-fixe menu for only $10, $15 or $20 per person.

Tickets are not required, but reservations are recommended.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs takes you on a culinary tour of the Gaslamp Quarter to see some participating restaurants.

Click here to check out all of the participating restaurants, browse menus, and make reservations.

See below for more of Ashley's stops at San Diego Restaurant Week locations.

