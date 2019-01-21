Celebrating Jewish holiday Tu B’Shevat in San Diego - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Celebrating Jewish holiday Tu B’Shevat in San Diego

By CBS News 8 Team
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — San Diegans are celebrating a Jewish holiday on Monday.

Tu B’Shevat marks the beginning of a new year for trees.

Co-director of Chabad of Chula Vista, Chef Mussie Begun visited Morning Extra to discuss the holiday and how culinary traditions play a part in the marking the occasion.

