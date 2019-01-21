Two killed in multi-vehicle crash in Vista

Starbucks is expanding its delivery service and aims to offer it at nearly one-fourth of its U.S. company-operated coffee shops.
Many Americans in places where sports betting is legal for the first time are beginning to make wagers on the Super Bowl, including some bets on the performances of individual athletes.
Two people were killed Monday when a roughly 75-foot- tall tree fell onto a two-story house in the Point Loma Heights area.
Tragedy struck Monday in Point Loma Heights where a couple reportedly visiting from North Dakota died when a 75-foot tall Torrey Pine fell on the house. A fellow business owner from Grand Forks, North Dakota, identified the victims as Troy and Jessica Nelson – owners of Trojan Promotions.
The highest king tides of the year peaked early Monday morning. All along San Diego’s coasts this weekend, News 8 captured footage of big waves and some flooding.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego County has organized a fun and informative event to take place this Saturday. Beer + BBQ kicks off at noon at Thorn Brewing Co.’s Barrio Logan location (1745 National Ave).
San Diegans are celebrating a Jewish holiday on Monday. Tu B’Shevat marks the beginning of a new year for trees.
Parenting children of any age comes with unique challenges. Reena B. Patel - a parenting expert, licensed educational psychologist, and author - visited Morning Extra with positive parenting tips for families with kids of all ages.