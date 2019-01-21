Two killed in multi-vehicle crash in Vista

VISTA (NEWS 8) - Two people were killed Monday night in a multi- vehicle crash on state Route 76 in Vista.

The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. on the eastbound state Route 76 near East Vista Way, according to the California Highway Patrol.

One person died at the scene, the CHP said. The victim's age and gender were not released. The victim's name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The crash temporarily only one lane opened. It remains under investigation by the CHP.