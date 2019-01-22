BBB warns federal workers of shutdown scams

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – As the partial government shutdown continues, thousands of federal workers stand to miss a second paycheck this week.

The government shutdown is now in its 32nd day, and as finances get even tighter some federal workers are finding themselves the targets of scam operators who are preying on those desperate for some quick cash.

Authorities nationwide have reported a proliferation of scams popping up, specifically targeting financially strapped federal workers who have not been paid for weeks.

The scams are offering vulnerable federal workers a seeming lucrative side job to score some extra cash. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) said if it sounds too good to be true, it most likely is.

Another common scam has been robocalls in which the victim is threatened with losing federal benefits unless her or she gives personal financial information. Also phony payday lenders are offering poor approve loans or grants in exchange for banking data.

Those who are not furloughed federal workers also need to take caution of potentially phony GoFundMe sites asking for a handout.

With a lot of federal agencies either shutdown or managing under skeleton staffs right now, there are fewer places where consumers can currently file an official complaint, however, you can also contact the police or Sheriff’s Department, as well as the local BBB.