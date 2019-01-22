BBB warns federal workers of shutdown scams

Two people were killed and another person seriously injured Monday night in a multi-vehicle crash on state Route 76 in Vista.
Tragedy struck Monday in Point Loma Heights where a couple reportedly visiting from North Dakota died when a 75-foot tall Torrey Pine fell on the house. A fellow business owner from Grand Forks, North Dakota, identified the victims as Troy and Jessica Nelson – owners of Trojan Promotions.
Starbucks is expanding its delivery service and aims to offer it at nearly one-fourth of its U.S. company-operated coffee shops.
As the partial government shutdown continues, thousands of federal workers stand to miss a second paycheck this week.
Many Americans in places where sports betting is legal for the first time are beginning to make wagers on the Super Bowl, including some bets on the performances of individual athletes.
The highest king tides of the year peaked early Monday morning. All along San Diego’s coasts this weekend, News 8 captured footage of big waves and some flooding.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego County has organized a fun and informative event to take place this Saturday. Beer + BBQ kicks off at noon at Thorn Brewing Co.’s Barrio Logan location (1745 National Ave).
San Diegans are celebrating a Jewish holiday on Monday. Tu B’Shevat marks the beginning of a new year for trees.