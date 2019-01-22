Man who pulled knife on school bus driver in Campo set to be sentenced

A man who barged onto a school bus full of children in Campo and pulled a knife on the driver is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday at the courthouse in El Cajon. Matthew Douglas Barker, 37, pleaded guilty last month to assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor child endangerment.
Senate Republicans have released a measure designed around President Donald Trump's proposal for breaking a budget impasse, its centerpiece his demand for $5.7 billion to build a southern border wall all but guaranteeing Democratic opposition and no foreseeable end to a partial government shutdown.
Tragedy struck Monday in Point Loma Heights where a couple reportedly visiting from North Dakota died when a 75-foot tall Torrey Pine fell on the house. A fellow business owner from Grand Forks, North Dakota, identified the victims as Troy and Jessica Nelson – owners of Trojan Promotions.
Two women were killed and a man suffered serious injuries in a four-vehicle crash on State Route 76 in Vista, authorities said Tuesday.
Gusty winds are expected to continue Tuesday in parts of San Diego County, causing potentially dangerous driving conditions through Wednesday.
Two people were killed Monday when a roughly 75-foot- tall tree fell onto a two-story house in the Point Loma Heights area.
Starbucks is expanding its delivery service and aims to offer it at nearly one-fourth of its U.S. company-operated coffee shops.
As the partial government shutdown continues, thousands of federal workers stand to miss a second paycheck this week.
Many Americans in places where sports betting is legal for the first time are beginning to make wagers on the Super Bowl, including some bets on the performances of individual athletes.