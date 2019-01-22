Mayor Faulconer looks to improve San Diego's economy at USCM

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Mayor Kevin Faulconer heads to Washington D.C. Tuesday to participate in the 87th meeting of the U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM), looking to improve San Diego's economy and create jobs.

Faulconer will join mayors from Mexico and Canada as co-chair of the Alliance on Trade in the Americas, a USCM board that works to strengthen economic ties and cross-border commerce in North America.

Faulconer told News 8 the purpose of the group is to have ongoing talks about key economic issues in American, Canadian and Mexican cities.

“We’re talking about re-upping free trade, the USCM, which replaces the old NAFTA is incredibly important for us here in San Diego, so it’s an opportunity for me to share our story of success—not just for San Diego and California, but for the nation to keep free trade moving,” Faulconer said.

Faulconer will lead a special forum on trade and the USMCA agreement reached last year between the U.S., Mexico and Canada to replace NAFTA. Mayor Faulconer is urging Congress to give final approval to the new trade pact.



The Alliance on Trade in the Americas, established in June 2018, aims to raise public awareness about the advantages of North American trade, explore common border issues and exchange best practices, and maintain an ongoing dialogue about key economic issues affecting American, Canadian and Mexican cities.