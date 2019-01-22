Get creative and Super Bowl ready with Jaclyn James

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - We know who’s going to the Super Bowl, but do you know who you’re inviting to your party? It doesn’t matter who’s on the guest list when Jaclyn James is planning a party.
The rising social media star is sharing her tips to hosting the perfect party to help you score big with your guests.
In addition to party tips, she invites News 8’s Ashley Jacobs into her home to see the space recently featured on the cover of a magazine. James says the house can seem bare after removing all your Christmas decorations, so she shares simple tips to spruce up your home.
Shop her design collection and get more tips on easy DIY activities on her blog.
