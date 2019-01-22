PGA pros flocking to Torrey ahead of the Farmers Insurance Open

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The Farmers Insurance Open is just days away and this year’s field is as star studded as ever. World number one, Justin Rose will be teeing it up along with Tiger Woods, Xander Schauffele and reigning champ, Jason Day.

Players say they are looking forward to the gorgeous weather especially since the region has seen so much rain over the last week.

The tournament doesn’t officially kick off until Thursday, but the pros are already hitting the links for some practice rounds.

In the media availability, reigning Farmers Insurance Open champ Jason Day, told the media that he has never had the chance to follow through defending a title and that is what is so exciting for him about playing at Torrey this week.

Scripps Ranch native and SDSU alum, Xander Schauffele will also be in the field and he has been paired up with Tiger for the first two rounds. Schauffele said it is really cool being paired with Tiger and that they haven’t had a chance to play together. He says one thing he is looking forward to is the zoo that will be following them from hole to hole.

Tiger talked about being back on tour and back at Torrey specifically

Tiger talked about what it will be like being paired with Tony Finau and Xander Schauffele

2019 marks the 52nd time the event has been held at Torrey Pines.

Tiger talked about how he trains differently now after all of his back problems

Tiger talked about his strong ending to 2018 and how he can use that momentum going forward



