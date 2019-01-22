Yelp San Diego to feed 500 federal workers affected by shutdown

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - To give back to San Diego’s hardworking furloughed government employees, Yelp North County San Diego has teamed up with more than ten local eateries to provide 500 employees with a free meal.
The event at the San Diego Air & Space Museum will feed at least 500 people with hopes that a free meal might help a few in need.
Yelp’s North County San Diego Community Director, Danny Wurst, reached out to local eateries who were more than willing to help and provide lunches to the furloughed workers in their time of need.
Those businesses include: Cali Comfort BBQ, Lucha Libre Taco Shop, Donut Bar, El Pollo Grill, Valley Farm Market, The Pioneer, Corbin's Q, Coop's West Texas BBQ, The Waterfront Bar & Grill, Grand Ol BBQ Y Asado and Simsim Outstanding Shawarma.
If someone you know has been directly affected by the government shutdown, invite them to RSVP to the event here to grab a free lunch. Their government issued ID will be checked at the door and matched to their RSVP on the day of the event.
The event is Wednesday from noon to 2:30 p.m.
The Farmers Insurance Open is just days away and this year’s field is as star studded as ever. World number one, Justin Rose will be teeing it up along with Tiger Woods, Xander Schauffele and reigning champ, Jason Day.
To give back to San Diego’s hardworking furloughed government employees, Yelp North County San Diego has teamed up with more than ten local eateries to provide 500 employees with a free meal.
Tragedy struck Monday in Point Loma Heights where a couple reportedly visiting from North Dakota died when a 75-foot tall Torrey Pine fell on the house. A fellow business owner from Grand Forks, North Dakota, identified the victims as Troy and Jessica Nelson – owners of Trojan Promotions.
We know who’s going to the Super Bowl, but do you know who you’re inviting to your party? It doesn’t matter who’s on the guest list when Jaclyn James is planning a party.
Two people were killed Monday when a roughly 75-foot- tall tree fell onto a two-story house in the Point Loma Heights area.
Union leaders and administrators with the Los Angeles Unified School District announced a tentative deal Tuesday that could send teachers back to the classroom Wednesday, ending the first Los Angeles teachers strike in 30 years.
Senate Republicans have released a measure designed around President Donald Trump's proposal for breaking a budget impasse, its centerpiece his demand for $5.7 billion to build a southern border wall all but guaranteeing Democratic opposition and no foreseeable end to a partial government shutdown.
Mayor Kevin Faulconer heads to Washington D.C. Tuesday to participate in the 87th meeting of the U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM), looking to improve San Diego's economy and create jobs.
A man who barged onto a school bus full of children in Campo and pulled a knife on the driver is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday at the courthouse in El Cajon. Matthew Douglas Barker, 37, pleaded guilty last month to assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor child endangerment.
Two women were killed and a man suffered serious injuries in a four-vehicle crash on State Route 76 in Vista, authorities said Tuesday.