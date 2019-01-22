Yelp San Diego to feed 500 federal workers affected by shutdown

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - To give back to San Diego’s hardworking furloughed government employees, Yelp North County San Diego has teamed up with more than ten local eateries to provide 500 employees with a free meal.

The event at the San Diego Air & Space Museum will feed at least 500 people with hopes that a free meal might help a few in need.

Yelp’s North County San Diego Community Director, Danny Wurst, reached out to local eateries who were more than willing to help and provide lunches to the furloughed workers in their time of need.

Those businesses include: Cali Comfort BBQ, Lucha Libre Taco Shop, Donut Bar, El Pollo Grill, Valley Farm Market, The Pioneer, Corbin's Q, Coop's West Texas BBQ, The Waterfront Bar & Grill, Grand Ol BBQ Y Asado and Simsim Outstanding Shawarma.

If someone you know has been directly affected by the government shutdown, invite them to RSVP to the event here to grab a free lunch. Their government issued ID will be checked at the door and matched to their RSVP on the day of the event.

The event is Wednesday from noon to 2:30 p.m.