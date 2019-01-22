Supervisor of Navy SEAL accused of murder faces charges

Father Joe's Villages and Connections Housing Downtown will accommodate nearly 150 additional homeless residents Tuesday night due to frigid overnight temperatures, according to the San Diego Housing Commission.
A man who barged onto a school bus full of children in Campo and pulled a knife on the driver was sentenced Tuesday to a year in custody and had a six-year prison sentence suspended as long as he successfully completes four years of probation.
The Navy officer who supervised a SEAL accused of fatally stabbing an Islamic State prisoner in Iraq in 2017 is due in a military court to face various offenses Tuesday, including allegedly conducting the SEAL's re-enlistment ceremony next to the corpse and encouraging enlisted personnel to pose for photos with the body, prosecutors said.
The Farmers Insurance Open is just days away and this year’s field is as star studded as ever. World number one, Justin Rose will be teeing it up along with Tiger Woods, Xander Schauffele and reigning champ, Jason Day.
To give back to San Diego’s hardworking furloughed government employees, Yelp North County San Diego has teamed up with more than ten local eateries to provide 500 employees with a free meal.
Tragedy struck Monday in Point Loma Heights where a couple reportedly visiting from North Dakota died when a 75-foot tall Torrey Pine fell on the house. A fellow business owner from Grand Forks, North Dakota, identified the victims as Troy and Jessica Nelson – owners of Trojan Promotions.
We know who’s going to the Super Bowl, but do you know who you’re inviting to your party? It doesn’t matter who’s on the guest list when Jaclyn James is planning a party.
Two people were killed Monday when a roughly 75-foot- tall tree fell onto a two-story house in the Point Loma Heights area.
Union leaders and administrators with the Los Angeles Unified School District announced a tentative deal Tuesday that could send teachers back to the classroom Wednesday, ending the first Los Angeles teachers strike in 30 years.
Senate Republicans have released a measure designed around President Donald Trump's proposal for breaking a budget impasse, its centerpiece his demand for $5.7 billion to build a southern border wall all but guaranteeing Democratic opposition and no foreseeable end to a partial government shutdown.