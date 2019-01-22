Star of ‘Roma’ spotted at border photo shoot

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Yalitza Aparicio - a now Oscar-nominated actress - is generating buzz at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The star of the Netflix film "Roma" was spotted posing in the water for a secret photo shoot this week.

Aparicio is nominated for an Academy Award for her role as a housekeeper in Mexico City in the Netflix smash.

She was spotted on the Mexico side of the border in Tijuana on Tuesday – for what was believed to be a shoot was related to "Roma,” in anticipation of Aparicio's nomination.

The 25-year-old says she was awakened by a telephone call Tuesday morning giving her the good news.

Aparicio said she’s excited that a movie made in Mexico is receiving such great recognition in the United States.

Aparicio was definitely not a seasoned actress when she accepted the role of Cleo in the movie. In fact, she was actually an aspiring preschool teacher and was waiting for her test results when offered the part which at first, she turned down.

She had no acting experience or formal training in acting but her sister convinced her to take the job.

Like her character in the movie, Aparicio is from a rural town and with Tuesday’s announcement she becomes the first Indigenous woman to be nominated for lead actress, and just the second Mexican actress to be recognized in that category.

“Roma” was nominated for a total of 10 Academy Awards - including Best Picture.

