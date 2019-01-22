Not just yoga, wall yoga in North Park

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – The next time your bad back drives you up the wall, you may try to climb one.

In Tuesday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff went to Embody Physical Therapy, in North Park, for wall yoga. It is where Jenn Chang opens her business with a full heart.

Jenn is a doctor in physical therapy and her prescription for pain is moving your body. Her new solution to chronic pain is not just yoga, but wall yoga.

For the past seven years, Jenn has been turning the world of physical therapy upside down. She said the poses are easy but explaining what she does for a living to people at the grocery store, for example, has its hang ups.

If the joker in your life is back pain, Jenn wants to get you back on your feet by getting you off them with a positive attitude.

