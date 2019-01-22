Government shutdown taking its toll on corrections employees

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Tuesday is day 32 of the government shutdown and it appears to have no end in sight, which means thousands of federal employees are nearing a second pay day – without any pay.
News 8’s Neda Iranpour spoke with a corrections officer who describes the mounting difficulty, not just in their personal lives but also with the safety on the job.
Aaron Brooks spoke with News 8 after leaving work at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Downtown San Diego after a 16-hour shift.
Instead of a much-needed paycheck, he showed us the handout he reluctantly has to take home.
"[It’s] the best thing the government can come up with,” said Brooks, a senior office specialist at Metropolitan Correctional Center. “I mean, it’s better than nothing, but you get a little care package for working with some macaroni and cheese, some Campbell’s soup.”
Like most of the 800,000 federal workers stuck in the middle of the shutdown showdown, Brooks says he would prefer the means to pay his bills.
“I'm happy that we are receiving this, but more over it’d be a lot better and a lot less stress if we could pay our creditors, our mortgage, our car notes and insurance,” said Brooks.
Cashing out savings, racking up credit card debt, counting on donations have are all realities we have seen hardworking people are resorting to.
"This is the exact same thing they give out at Father Joe’s shelter for homeless people,” said Brooks.
Just like many TSA agents, corrections officers are also calling out sick said Brooks.
Five were out during Brooks' shift alone, which is why he got in at 130 p.m. and didn't leave until 530 a.m. He was watching over more than 100 inmates all by himself.
“If no one’s here to relieve you, you’re stuck,” he said.
Some officers can't afford child care, while others can't afford gas money to get to work; leaving co-workers short-staffed amid the stressful job of supervising inmates.
"They have 24 hours to sit and think about the dangerous things they can do to us,” said Brooks. “And we only have eight hours to combat it. And when you’re spending maybe three to four of your hours on shift worrying about bills and worrying about rent - they have the upper hand on you.”
Brooks says he’s putting a lot of necessities on credit cards but he's worried about making those payments if the shutdown goes on.
He's also in the type of work where your credit counts and says bad credit could cost him his job.
As the government shut down drags on into day 32, federal workers in downtown #SanDiego are being sent home from work after long shifts with bags of canned goods. But this senior officer at MCC says what they really need are paychecks. His story next on @thecwsandiego @News8 pic.twitter.com/XVbQhgo5JZ— Neda Iranpour (@NedaNews8) January 22, 2019
Day 32: Some corrections officers are forced to call in sick because they can't afford child care or gas to get to work. A senior officer at the Metropolitan Correctional Center describes morale, his personal struggles, and safety issues all associated w/ the govt shutdown @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/KCw25GmGyV— Neda Iranpour (@NedaNews8) January 22, 2019
The Senate on Thursday will vote on competing bills to end the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. Caught in the middle of the standoff over border security are hundreds of thousands of federal workers who have not been paid in a month.
