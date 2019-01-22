Reward offered on 12-year anniversary of unsolved National City homicide

The Senate on Thursday will vote on competing bills to end the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. Caught in the middle of the standoff over border security are hundreds of thousands of federal workers who have not been paid in a month.
San Diego County Crime Stoppers and the National City Police Department’s homicide unit asked for help on Tuesday in their search for suspects in a 12-year-old unsolved murder.
Tuesday is day 32 of the government shutdown and it appears to have no end in sight, which means thousands of federal employees are nearing a second pay day – without any pay. News 8’s Neda Iranpour spoke with a corrections officer who describes the mounting difficulty, not just in their personal lives but also with the safety on the job.
District Attorney Summer Stephan on Tuesday announced a trio of new programs that aim to bring human trafficking education, prevention and awareness training into every public school in San Diego County, and protect children from exploitation under the umbrella of the newly established San Diego Trafficking Prevention Collective.
Yalitza Aparicio - a now Oscar-nominated actress - is generating buzz at the U.S.-Mexico border. The star of the Netflix film "Roma" was spotted posing in the water for a secret photoshoot this week.
Father Joe's Villages and Connections Housing Downtown will accommodate nearly 150 additional homeless residents Tuesday night due to frigid overnight temperatures, according to the San Diego Housing Commission.
A man who barged onto a school bus full of children in Campo and pulled a knife on the driver was sentenced Tuesday to a year in custody and had a six-year prison sentence suspended as long as he successfully completes four years of probation.
The Navy officer who supervised a SEAL accused of fatally stabbing an Islamic State prisoner in Iraq in 2017 is due in a military court to face various offenses Tuesday, including allegedly conducting the SEAL's re-enlistment ceremony next to the corpse and encouraging enlisted personnel to pose for photos with the body, prosecutors said.
The Farmers Insurance Open is just days away and this year’s field is as star studded as ever. World number one, Justin Rose will be teeing it up along with Tiger Woods, Xander Schauffele and reigning champ, Jason Day.