Reward offered on 12-year anniversary of unsolved National City homicide

By Jennifer Lothspeich, Digital Content Producer
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — San Diego County Crime Stoppers and the National City Police Department’s homicide unit asked for help on Tuesday in their search for suspects in a 12-year-old unsolved murder.

The agencies are offering a $1,000 reward in the murder of 16-year-old Romel Velarde of National City.

On January 19, 2007, at about 6:30 p.m., Velarde was shot and killed in front of his home in the 2300 block of E. Division Street.

At the time, two unidentified males were seen running from the area and a brown colored van or SUV was seen driving away after the shooting.

Anyone with information about crime is asked to call the National City Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (619) 336-4472 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case.

