Erin Brockovich urges California to stop PG&E bankruptcy

It was gusty at times for the inland valleys and mountains today as wind gusts picked up to the 40s and 50s. This will also be the case through Wednesday morning as a Wind Advisory remains in place until noon.
Consumer activist Erin Brockovich, who famously took on Pacific Gas & Electric Co. in the 1990s, urged California lawmakers Tuesday not to let the utility go bankrupt because it could mean less money for wildfire victims.
Authorities say thousands of migrating birds have died at California's Salton Sea this month from avian cholera.
The Navy officer who supervised a SEAL accused of fatally stabbing an Islamic State prisoner in Iraq in 2017 was charged Tuesday with various offenses tied to the case, including allegations he conducted the SEAL's re-enlistment ceremony next to the corpse and encouraged enlisted personnel to pose for photos with the body.
The Navy officer who supervised a SEAL accused of fatally stabbing an Islamic State prisoner in Iraq in 2017 was charged Tuesday with various offenses tied to the case, including allegations he conducted the SEAL's re-enlistment ceremony next to the corpse and encouraged enlisted personnel to pose for photos with the body.
The Senate on Thursday will vote on competing bills to end the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. Caught in the middle of the standoff over border security are hundreds of thousands of federal workers who have not been paid in a month.
San Diego County Crime Stoppers and the National City Police Department’s homicide unit asked for help on Tuesday in their search for suspects in a 12-year-old unsolved murder.
Tuesday is day 32 of the government shutdown and it appears to have no end in sight, which means thousands of federal employees are nearing a second pay day – without any pay. News 8’s Neda Iranpour spoke with a corrections officer who describes the mounting difficulty, not just in their personal lives but also with the safety on the job.
Tuesday is day 32 of the government shutdown and it appears to have no end in sight, which means thousands of federal employees are nearing a second pay day – without any pay. News 8’s Neda Iranpour spoke with a corrections officer who describes the mounting difficulty, not just in their personal lives but also with the safety on the job.
District Attorney Summer Stephan on Tuesday announced a trio of new programs that aim to bring human trafficking education, prevention and awareness training into every public school in San Diego County, and protect children from exploitation under the umbrella of the newly established San Diego Trafficking Prevention Collective.
District Attorney Summer Stephan on Tuesday announced a trio of new programs that aim to bring human trafficking education, prevention and awareness training into every public school in San Diego County, and protect children from exploitation under the umbrella of the newly established San Diego Trafficking Prevention Collective.
Yalitza Aparicio - a now Oscar-nominated actress - is generating buzz at the U.S.-Mexico border. The star of the Netflix film "Roma" was spotted posing in the water for a secret photoshoot this week.