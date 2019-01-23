Driver pulled from rollover crash at SR-163 and I-5, prompts Sig Alert

To give back to San Diego’s hardworking furloughed government employees, Yelp North County San Diego has teamed up with more than ten local eateries to provide 500 employees with a free meal.
All lanes reopened on southbound State Route 163 at the transition ramp to Interstate 5 following a crash that caused one vehicle to overturn, leaving at least one person injured, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The government shutdown has been a humbling experience for many federal employees who are not receiving a paycheck.
Senate leaders agreed to hold votes this week on dueling proposals to reopen shuttered federal agencies, forcing a political reckoning for senators grappling with the longest shutdown in U.S. history: Side with President Donald Trump or vote to temporarily end the shutdown and keep negotiating.
High pressure and offshore flow will keep temperatures above average through the week. Winds may be gusty at times. Air will continue to be dry as offshore flow dominates the surface weather pattern.
A Bengal cat that went missing five years in Arizona has finally been reunited with his owner thanks to the San Diego Humane Society.
District Attorney Summer Stephan on Tuesday announced a trio of new programs that aim to bring human trafficking education, prevention and awareness training into every public school in San Diego County, and protect children from exploitation under the umbrella of the newly established San Diego Trafficking Prevention Collective.
Consumer activist Erin Brockovich, who famously took on Pacific Gas & Electric Co. in the 1990s, urged California lawmakers Tuesday not to let the utility go bankrupt because it could mean less money for wildfire victims.
Authorities say thousands of migrating birds have died at California's Salton Sea this month from avian cholera.
The Navy officer who supervised a SEAL accused of fatally stabbing an Islamic State prisoner in Iraq in 2017 was charged Tuesday with various offenses tied to the case, including allegations he conducted the SEAL's re-enlistment ceremony next to the corpse and encouraged enlisted personnel to pose for photos with the body.
