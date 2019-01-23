Driver pulled from rollover crash at SR-163 and I-5, prompts Sig - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Driver pulled from rollover crash at SR-163 and I-5, prompts Sig Alert


By Shauni Lyles, Digital Content Producer
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - All lanes reopened on southbound State Route 163 at the transition ramp to Interstate 5 following a crash that caused one vehicle to overturn, leaving at least one person injured, according to the California Highway Patrol.

One car rolled over on its side, trapping the driver inside. San Diego Fire-Rescue Department was able to extricate the driver.

A SigAlert was issued shutting down the transition ramp to southbound and northbound I-5.

Traffic was diverted from the transition ramp and drivers were forced to use southbound SR-163 as an alternative route.

