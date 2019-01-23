Dozens of birds confiscated inside man’s Rancho Bernardo apartment

RANCHO BERNARDO (NEWS 8) – Dozens of birds were found inside a man’s apartment in Rancho Bernardo Wednesday morning, according to the San Diego Humane Society.
Humane Society officers were called to the 11000 block of Avenida De Los Lobos, where they made the bizarre discovery.
Officers put the birds into boxes and placed them into their trucks where they will do an initial assessment to check for any possible medical problems.
San Diego Humane law enforcement officers are bringing out bird after bird from an apartment unit in #RanchoBernardo. A man inside was also detained by police. @CBS8 @News8 @DeskEight pic.twitter.com/fIEMifrLhs— Neda Iranpour (@NedaNews8) January 23, 2019
Officers said it was a tedious task collecting the chirping birds one by one as they were being placed into boxes. At this point the exact number of birds confiscated has not been confirmed.
A man living inside the home was detained by police officers and was brought out in handcuffs. Mental health officials were also on scene.
Neighbors who live nearby told News 8 they were not happy with what the man was doing inside his apartment. They say he was verbally aggressive towards them and the birds were very loud.
Humane Society officers say they are doing their best to protect all the birds, which are mostly cockatiels, as they transport them to the Humane Society on Gaines Street for further medical attention.
The above photos show dozens of birds being removed from a man's Rancho Bernardo apartment Wednesday morning, (Jan. 23, 2019).
Several cockatiels are now being checked for their health. Humane Society Officers are bringing them out of an apartment in #RanchoBernardo in a possible bird hoarding case. I’ll have full details on @CBS8 @News8 @DeskEight at 11/1130am. pic.twitter.com/9kjWS0bcPF— Neda Iranpour (@NedaNews8) January 23, 2019
Animal experts are bringing out the many birds in several boxes so they can assess their conditions. @CBS8 @News8 pic.twitter.com/D37vY8RPmU— Neda Iranpour (@NedaNews8) January 23, 2019
Dozens of birds inside a #RanchoBernardo Apartment Unit are being taken out by Humane Society officials as part of a possible bird-hoarding case. @CBS8 @News8 @DeskEight pic.twitter.com/HKdQOzPq61— Neda Iranpour (@NedaNews8) January 23, 2019
Dozens of birds were found inside a man’s apartment in Rancho Bernardo Wednesday morning, according to the San Diego Humane Society.
The Farmers Insurance Open tees off on Thursday with one of the most impressive fields the PGA has ever seen.
Senate leaders agreed to hold votes this week on dueling proposals to reopen shuttered federal agencies, forcing a political reckoning for senators grappling with the longest shutdown in U.S. history: Side with President Donald Trump or vote to temporarily end the shutdown and keep negotiating.
To give back to San Diego’s hardworking furloughed government employees, Yelp North County San Diego has teamed up with more than ten local eateries to provide 500 employees with a free meal.
A motorist suffered minor injuries Wednesday morning in a multi-vehicle crash that caused one vehicle to rollover, briefly blocking traffic on State Route 163 near downtown San Diego, authorities said.
The government shutdown has been a humbling experience for many federal employees who are not receiving a paycheck.
High pressure and offshore flow will keep temperatures above average through the week. Winds may be gusty at times. Air will continue to be dry as offshore flow dominates the surface weather pattern.
A Bengal cat that went missing five years in Arizona has finally been reunited with his owner thanks to the San Diego Humane Society.
District Attorney Summer Stephan on Tuesday announced a trio of new programs that aim to bring human trafficking education, prevention and awareness training into every public school in San Diego County, and protect children from exploitation under the umbrella of the newly established San Diego Trafficking Prevention Collective.
District Attorney Summer Stephan on Tuesday announced a trio of new programs that aim to bring human trafficking education, prevention and awareness training into every public school in San Diego County, and protect children from exploitation under the umbrella of the newly established San Diego Trafficking Prevention Collective.
Consumer activist Erin Brockovich, who famously took on Pacific Gas & Electric Co. in the 1990s, urged California lawmakers Tuesday not to let the utility go bankrupt because it could mean less money for wildfire victims.