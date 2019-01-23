Dozens of birds confiscated inside man’s Rancho Bernardo apartment

RANCHO BERNARDO (NEWS 8) – Dozens of birds were found inside a man’s apartment in Rancho Bernardo Wednesday morning, according to the San Diego Humane Society.

Humane Society officers were called to the 11000 block of Avenida De Los Lobos, where they made the bizarre discovery.

Officers put the birds into boxes and placed them into their trucks where they will do an initial assessment to check for any possible medical problems.

San Diego Humane law enforcement officers are bringing out bird after bird from an apartment unit in #RanchoBernardo. A man inside was also detained by police. @CBS8 @News8 @DeskEight pic.twitter.com/fIEMifrLhs — Neda Iranpour (@NedaNews8) January 23, 2019

Officers said it was a tedious task collecting the chirping birds one by one as they were being placed into boxes. At this point the exact number of birds confiscated has not been confirmed.

A man living inside the home was detained by police officers and was brought out in handcuffs. Mental health officials were also on scene.

Neighbors who live nearby told News 8 they were not happy with what the man was doing inside his apartment. They say he was verbally aggressive towards them and the birds were very loud.

Humane Society officers say they are doing their best to protect all the birds, which are mostly cockatiels, as they transport them to the Humane Society on Gaines Street for further medical attention.

Several cockatiels are now being checked for their health. Humane Society Officers are bringing them out of an apartment in #RanchoBernardo in a possible bird hoarding case. I’ll have full details on @CBS8 @News8 @DeskEight at 11/1130am. pic.twitter.com/9kjWS0bcPF — Neda Iranpour (@NedaNews8) January 23, 2019

Animal experts are bringing out the many birds in several boxes so they can assess their conditions. @CBS8 @News8 pic.twitter.com/D37vY8RPmU — Neda Iranpour (@NedaNews8) January 23, 2019