Dozens of birds confiscated inside man’s Rancho Bernardo apartment

By Shauni Lyles, Digital Content Producer
Video Report By Neda Iranpour, Reporter
RANCHO BERNARDO (NEWS 8) – Dozens of birds were found inside a man’s apartment in Rancho Bernardo Wednesday morning, according to the San Diego Humane Society.

Humane Society officers were called to the 11000 block of Avenida De Los Lobos, where they made the bizarre discovery.

Officers put the birds into boxes and placed them into their trucks where they will do an initial assessment to check for any possible medical problems.

Officers said it was a tedious task collecting the chirping birds one by one as they were being placed into boxes. At this point the exact number of birds confiscated has not been confirmed.

A man living inside the home was detained by police officers and was brought out in handcuffs. Mental health officials were also on scene. 

Neighbors who live nearby told News 8 they were not happy with what the man was doing inside his apartment. They say he was verbally aggressive towards them and the birds were very loud.

Humane Society officers say they are doing their best to protect all the birds, which are mostly cockatiels, as they transport them to the Humane Society on Gaines Street for further medical attention.

 The above photos show dozens of birds being removed from a man's Rancho Bernardo apartment Wednesday morning, (Jan. 23, 2019).

