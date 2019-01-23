Farmers Insurance Open Pro-AM underway at Torrey Pines

Dozens of birds were found inside a man’s apartment in Rancho Bernardo Wednesday morning, according to the San Diego Humane Society.
The Farmers Insurance Open tees off on Thursday with one of the most impressive fields the PGA has ever seen.
Senate leaders agreed to hold votes this week on dueling proposals to reopen shuttered federal agencies, forcing a political reckoning for senators grappling with the longest shutdown in U.S. history: Side with President Donald Trump or vote to temporarily end the shutdown and keep negotiating.
To give back to San Diego’s hardworking furloughed government employees, Yelp North County San Diego has teamed up with more than ten local eateries to provide 500 employees with a free meal.
A motorist suffered minor injuries Wednesday morning in a multi-vehicle crash that caused one vehicle to rollover, briefly blocking traffic on State Route 163 near downtown San Diego, authorities said.
The government shutdown has been a humbling experience for many federal employees who are not receiving a paycheck.
High pressure and offshore flow will keep temperatures above average through the week. Winds may be gusty at times. Air will continue to be dry as offshore flow dominates the surface weather pattern.
A Bengal cat that went missing five years in Arizona has finally been reunited with his owner thanks to the San Diego Humane Society.
District Attorney Summer Stephan on Tuesday announced a trio of new programs that aim to bring human trafficking education, prevention and awareness training into every public school in San Diego County, and protect children from exploitation under the umbrella of the newly established San Diego Trafficking Prevention Collective.
Consumer activist Erin Brockovich, who famously took on Pacific Gas & Electric Co. in the 1990s, urged California lawmakers Tuesday not to let the utility go bankrupt because it could mean less money for wildfire victims.