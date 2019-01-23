Report: Landon Donovan to come of retirement and play for San Diego Sockers

In this Sept. 11, 2016, file photo, Los Angeles Galaxy's Landon Donovan acknowledges fans after the team's MLS soccer match against Orlando City in Carson, Calif.

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - U.S. soccer star Landon Donovan, who has been living in San Diego in recent years, will announce that he will be coming out of retirement to play for the San Diego Sockers, according to a Sports Illustrated report.

The San Diego Sockers tweeted on their Twitter page that a major announcement will be held at a 10am press conference on Thursday.

From the SI article:

Donovan, who has lived in San Diego in recent years and took an active role in trying to land an MLS expansion franchise in the city, is set to make his debut for the Sockers on February 15 against the Tacoma Stars. San Diego (10-1) is currently in first place in the MASL’s Pacific Division.

This will mark Donovan's third time coming out of retirement. He came out of retirement in 2016 to rejoin the LA Galaxy of Major League Soccer and again in 2018 to play for Liga MX's Club Leon.

Donovan is 36 years old and is considered one of U.S. soccer's most accomplished players, playing in three World Cups.

He was part of an ownership group trying to bring an MLS expansion team to San Diego in 2017.

