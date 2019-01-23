Jesus Cecena: Parole grant reversed again for man who killed San Diego cop

It may be nice and sunny in San Diego, but this week there have been some chilly temperatures in the region – which is why it is important to make sure pets are staying warm.
Patrons of restaurants and coffee shops in Berkeley, California, who don't bring a reusable cup for their beverage will have to pay a 25-cent fee for a disposable cup as part of an ordinance approved by city officials to reduce restaurant waste.
Rory McIlroy had a week to remember his first trip to San Diego. He carried Northern Ireland’s flag during the opening ceremony of the Junior World Championship and later had a picture taken at Torrey Pines with a certain Mr. Woods.
Some furloughed employees in San Diego were treated to a free lunch on Wednesday. With no end in sight to the government shutdown, local restaurants and other agencies have stepped up to help out.
An Escondido man who pulled out a gun and fired two shots in the air when he couldn't get a ticket to a sold-out Ice Cube concert at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, prompting a sheriff's deputy to shoot him four times, pleaded guilty Wednesday to discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner.
Dozens of birds were found inside a man’s apartment in Rancho Bernardo Wednesday morning, according to the San Diego Humane Society.
Two lactating African elephants at the San Diego Zoo's Safari Park are part of a study of the nutritional content of their milk, the zoo announced Wednesday.
Gov. Gavin Newsom reversed a decision to grant parole to a gang member who was a teenager when he shot and killed a San Diego police officer in 1978, San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan announced Wednesday.
U.S. soccer star Landon Donovan, who has been living in San Diego in recent years, will announce that he will be coming out of retirement to play for the San Diego Sockers, according to a Sports Illustrated report.
An otherwise healthy, 32-year-old man from North County and a 27-year-old man from South County who had underlying medical conditions are among eight new influenza deaths reported last week, the County Health and Human Services Agency announced Wednesday.