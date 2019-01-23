Zevely Zone: The fastest VW Bugs in the world

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Want to see the fastest bug in the word? In Wednesday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff visited Paradise Motorsports in San Marcos where he met Molly and Scott Lauffer.

Molly and Scott got their motors running at Paradise Motorsports nearly 40 years ago. They have two boys, Jason and Kris, who were practically born with steering wheels in hand.

In the Lauffer family, they all share the work, the wheel and everyone drives fast like mom. The fastest in the family, however, is Kris.

It is obvious to see the Lauffers specialize in Volkswagens because the place is crawling with Bugs. What sets the family apart is how fast they drive them.

The family owns 30 racing records, including the Kris drove a Bug 189 MPH.

Who knew a Beetle could move so fast?

If you would like to see some of those fast Bugs in action, you can watch the videos, here.