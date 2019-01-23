Mike Hess Brewing ‘Beet Cancer’ beer release to raise funds for pediatric cancer research

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Mike Hess Brewing is raising awareness and money for pediatric cancer research with the release of a new beer.

The release of Beet Cancer – a special Wit beer brewed with beets and purple potatoes - will take place this Friday starting at 5 p.m. at Mike Hess Brewing’s North Park location. They’ll also be collecting donations for pediatric cancer research – a subject Mike Hess himself says he now knows too much about.

Mike’s 12-year-old daughter Keely was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma - a rare form of bone cancer – in August and is undergoing treatment at Rady Children's Hospital. Mike says his family has been in the trenches ever since.

100% of the donations collected at Friday’s event will go to two organizations: thetruth365.com and Pablove. Mike says they chose these two organizations because of their singular focus on funding pediatric cancer.

All four Mike Hess Brewing locations (three in San Diego County, one in Walnut Creek) will be tapping the beer Friday at 5 pm with the purpose of raising awareness of the need for funding for research of pediatric cancer.