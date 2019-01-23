Mike Hess Brewing ‘Beet Cancer’ beer release to raise funds for pediatric cancer research

Mike Hess Brewing is raising awareness and money for pediatric cancer research with the release of a new beer.
Former U.S. national team and MLS star Landon Donovan is coming out of retirement again, this time to play for the San Diego Sockers of the Major Arena Soccer League.
They might not be faster than a speeding bullet, or able to leap tall building in a single bound, but geckos are considered by some to the be the superheroes of the animal kingdom.
It may be nice and sunny in San Diego, but this week there have been some chilly temperatures in the region – which is why it's important to make sure pets are staying warm.
Want to see the fastest bug in the word? In Wednesday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff visited Paradise Motorsports in San Marcos where he met Molly and Scott Lauffer.
A property battle has pitted two neighbors against one another in North Park. One bought an empty lot to build a home and the other has problems with the project – now the City of San Diego is involved.
Patrons of restaurants and coffee shops in Berkeley, California, who don't bring a reusable cup for their beverage will have to pay a 25-cent fee for a disposable cup as part of an ordinance approved by city officials to reduce restaurant waste.
Rory McIlroy had a week to remember his first trip to San Diego. He carried Northern Ireland’s flag during the opening ceremony of the Junior World Championship and later had a picture taken at Torrey Pines with a certain Mr. Woods.
Some furloughed employees in San Diego were treated to a free lunch on Wednesday. With no end in sight to the government shutdown, local restaurants and other agencies have stepped up to help out.
An Escondido man who pulled out a gun and fired two shots in the air when he couldn't get a ticket to a sold-out Ice Cube concert at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, prompting a sheriff's deputy to shoot him four times, pleaded guilty Wednesday to discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner.