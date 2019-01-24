Mayor Faulconer stresses the need to reopen the government durin - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Mayor Faulconer stresses the need to reopen the government during CNN interview

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Speaking on CNN on Wednesday, San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer stressed the need to reopen the government.

He also spoke about the importance of cross-border communication – something that is not in line with the president’s agenda.

During his CNN interview, Faulconer also talked about how the shutdown is impacting the Coast Guard. What captured many people’s attention was that the mayor, who is considered a moderate Republican, did not defend the president’s insisted need for a border wall. He did tell CNN’s Poppy Harlow that he does support border security.

“I don’t talk about building walls. I talk about building bridges and increasing that communication and increasing that flow and that is what really defines our border region in San Diego,” said Mayor Faulconer.

The mayor is currently in Washington D.C. for the U.S. Mayor’s Conference. At the conference, Faulconer said San Diego’s trade with Mexico has a $6 billion impact in the region. He also mentioned that when San Ysidro was shutdown last November for six hours, the economic impact cost San Diego businesses $5 million.

“My message remains very clear, we need to increase those opportunities for trade, cross-border communication and cooperation,” said Faulconer.

On social media, Faulconer received a lot of praise, but some users fired back.

 

 

 

CNN's Jim Sciutto did ask the Mayor Faulconer: "You are the mayor of San Diego. Is there an invasion? Is there an emergency?" 

Faulconer responded by saying, "We have a great positive relationship with Mexico. The Tijuana mayor crosses into San Diego, we talk all the time and vise-versa." 

 

 

Mayor Faulconer told Poppy and Jim he feels "strongly. I feel passionate about this. This is not a partisan issue. This is about doing the right thing." 

In response to San Diego City Councilmembers Ward and Kersey, Faulconer said he would help provide relief to federal workers impacted by the government shutdown. 
 

