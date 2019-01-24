Hacienda Healthcare : Nursing home safety

PHOENIX (AP / NEWS 8) — A nurse who was supposed to be looking after an incapacitated woman at a long-term health care facility was charged Wednesday with raping her, weeks after she stunned her caregivers and family by giving birth to a baby boy .

Nathan Sutherland, a licensed practical nurse, was arrested and charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of vulnerable adult abuse, according to court records.

"We owed this arrest to the victim. We owed this arrest to the newest member of our community — that innocent baby," Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said.

Sutherland, 36, submitted his DNA sample under court order Tuesday and the results came back a few hours later, showing he was a match to the baby. He declined to speak with police and invoked his Fifth Amendment rights, police spokesman Tommy Thompson said.

Sutherland appeared in court Wednesday but did not enter a plea.

Investigators found that Sutherland had treated the victim and spent a lot of time with her, according to a probable cause statement. Investigators believe Sutherland raped the patient sometime between February and April.

How does something like this happen?

“The basic answer to something like this is a lack of oversight,” said San Diego attorney, William Berman.

Berman represented the 98-year-old stroke victim that was sexually abused by two nurses in her own home in 2011. He said the cases are different but abuse by health care professionals is not uncommon.

“We see sexual abuse of the elderly and dependent adults. I will not say frequently, but it does happen.

Because the Hacienda case occurred at a facility, Berman told News 8 it is important for the families of loved ones to keep this in mind: “There are now means by which you can research facilities and checks on their backgrounds to see if they have ever been cited for failing to provide proper care.”

Berman also said family members should continue to check-in as well. “The most fundamental way to tell if someone is being taken care of is to oversee the care even if you place someone in a care facility. It is important to follow up. It is important to visit.”

The 29-year-old victim has been in long-term care since age 3 and gave birth at the facility on Dec. 29. Employees said they had no idea she was pregnant. As her guardian, the woman's mother was required to submit an annual report to the court that included results of a medical exam.

The case has prompted the departure or discipline of key figures at Hacienda HealthCare, including the CEO. The provider says one doctor who had cared for the woman resigned and another had been suspended.

Earlier stories had described the patient as being comatose or in a vegetative state. But her parents released a statement Tuesday disputing that characterization.

They described her as intellectually disabled because of seizures in early childhood. While she doesn't speak, she has some mobility in her limbs, head and neck. She also responds to sound and can make facial gestures.

A Maricopa County Superior Court commissioner set a $500,000 cash-only bond. If Sutherland posts bond, he would need to wear an electronic monitoring device.

For more information on what research you can do, visit the California Department of Public Health website and/ or the Social Services - Community Care Facility search website.

RELATED COVERAGE