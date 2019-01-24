Hacienda Healthcare : Nursing home safety

It's another chilly night in San Diego. The sweater weather will fade by the afternoon hours as a ridge of high pressure over the West Coast warms our daytime highs throughout the week well above average.
A nurse who was supposed to be looking after an incapacitated woman at a long-term health care facility was charged Wednesday with raping her, weeks after she stunned her caregivers and family by giving birth to a baby boy .
Dozens of birds were found inside a man’s apartment in Rancho Bernardo Wednesday morning, according to the San Diego Humane Society.
Speaking on CNN on Wednesday, San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer stressed the need to reopen the government.
Mike Hess Brewing is raising awareness and money for pediatric cancer research with the release of a new beer.
Former U.S. national team and MLS star Landon Donovan is coming out of retirement again, this time to play for the San Diego Sockers of the Major Arena Soccer League.
They might not be faster than a speeding bullet, or able to leap tall building in a single bound, but geckos are considered by some to the be the superheroes of the animal kingdom.
It may be nice and sunny in San Diego, but this week there have been some chilly temperatures in the region – which is why it's important to make sure pets are staying warm.
Want to see the fastest bug in the word? In Wednesday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff visited Paradise Motorsports in San Marcos where he met Molly and Scott Lauffer.
A property battle has pitted two neighbors against one another in North Park. One bought an empty lot to build a home and the other has problems with the project – now the City of San Diego is involved.