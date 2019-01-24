Student taken into custody for bringing pellet gun to Sweetwater High School

NATIONAL CITY (CNS) - A Sweetwater High School ninth-grader was taken into custody Thursday after he was caught carrying a pellet gun at the South Bay campus.



A fellow student reported seeing the gun in the boy's possession about 8 a.m., according to the National City Police Department. The Highland Avenue campus was placed on heightened security -- meaning all students were locked into their classrooms -- while authorities investigated.



After a school administrator removed the suspect from class, officers detained him without incident and found the black pellet gun in his backpack, NCPD Lt. Robert Rounds said. They took him into custody and handcuffed him, then released him to the custody of his parents.



Police cleared the scene about 8:30 a.m., Rounds said.



The boy, whose name was withheld because he is a minor, apparently threatened no one with the gun, which closely resembles a real firearm, the lieutenant said.



The District Attorney's Office will decide whether to file a criminal charge against the teen for bringing a replica firearm to a public school, according to Rounds.