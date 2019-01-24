San Diego GOP Assemblyman Brian Maienschein switches parties, criticizes Trump

A moderate California Republican state lawmaker is switching parties while criticizing President Donald Trump’s policies and leadership.
A Sweetwater High School ninth-grader was taken into custody Thursday after he was caught carrying a pellet gun at the South Bay campus.
Offshore flow and clear skies will allow for above average afternoon highs Wednesday. Winds are lighter, though moderate gusts are still possible in the mountain passes.
The $7.1 million Farmers Insurance Open begins Thursday at the Torrey Pines Golf Course with Tiger Woods among the field that includes 24 of the top 50 players on the Official World Golf Ranking.
Former U.S. national team and MLS star Landon Donovan is coming out of retirement again, this time to play for the San Diego Sockers of the Major Arena Soccer League.
Speaking on CNN on Wednesday, San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer stressed the need to reopen the government.
Dozens of birds were found inside a man’s apartment in Rancho Bernardo Wednesday morning, according to the San Diego Humane Society.
Walmart will increase truck drivers’ pay to an average of $87,500 a year, the company announced on Wednesday.
A nurse who was supposed to be looking after an incapacitated woman at a long-term health care facility was charged Wednesday with raping her, weeks after she stunned her caregivers and family by giving birth to a baby boy .
Mike Hess Brewing is raising awareness and money for pediatric cancer research with the release of a new beer.