Sunroad Boat Show returns to San Diego for the 10th year

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - San Diego Sunroad Boat Show sails back to San Diego this January 24-27th for the 10th year.

Due to the success of the boating economy, the boat show is sold out of exhibitor space and is anticipating a record attendance of over 11,000 attendees.

You can explore The Sunroad Resort Marina on Harbor Island; $13.00 for adults, while kids 12 and under are free. Military & first responders are free with valid ID on Thursday and Friday.