Sunroad Boat Show returns to San Diego for the 10th year - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Sunroad Boat Show returns to San Diego for the 10th year

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - San Diego Sunroad Boat Show sails back to San Diego this January 24-27th for the 10th year.

Due to the success of the boating economy, the boat show is sold out of exhibitor space and is anticipating a record attendance of over 11,000 attendees. 

You can explore The Sunroad Resort Marina on Harbor Island; $13.00 for adults, while kids 12 and under are free. Military & first responders are free with valid ID on Thursday and Friday.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.