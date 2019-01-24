70-foot tall Torrey pine in Ocean Beach gets trimmed

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A 70-foot tall tree in Ocean Beach was trimmed Thursday after an 80-foot Torrey pine collapsed and killed a couple visiting San Diego earlier this week. The City of San Diego says they to make sure something like that doesn’t happen again as Monday’s tragedy has raised concerns about trees in other areas of the city.

The tree trimmed Thursday on Long Branch Avenue was also a Torrey pine and crews said they are being proactive when it comes to caring for local trees.

The tree was right next to home just like the one that fell after back-to-back storms in Point Loma Heights.

A local arborist tells News 8 that damp soil, high wind gusts and large trees boxed in by concrete are leading to the risk of fallen trees.

The Torrey pine on Long Branch was scheduled to be trimmed last week but that was postponed due to recent storms. The city forester says the tree is sound, stable and viable at this time and there are no plans to remove.

That tree is 70 feet tall and is a protected tree. Crews finished trimming it Thursday morning and say it is safe to stay where it is.

The city also said they inspect all trees on city property on a periodic basis.

