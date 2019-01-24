SDSU: Record number of students apply for fall 2019

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - According to San Diego State University, a record number of students applied for the 2019 fall semester. The number of students seeking admission totaled 94,142 applications, compared to more than 93,600 last year.

The school reported that from the total number of applicants, first-time freshman counted for about 69,360 with 24,500 transfer students.

The school says it consistently appears in U.S. News & World Report's list showing colleges who have the highest number of undergraduates seeking entry into their schools.

It was recently ranked number 60 among top universities in a U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges list.

SDSU says the 2019 fall semester applicants can expect to be notified of their admission status in March.