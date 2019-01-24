Free flu shots at San Diego Bridge Shelters

The $7.1 million Farmers Insurance Open begins Thursday at the Torrey Pines Golf Course with Tiger Woods among the field that includes 24 of the top 50 players on the Official World Golf Ranking.
The San Diego Air and Space Museum joined a growing number of local businesses Thursday offering free and discounted services to government employees affected by the ongoing government shutdown.
County Health officials say the number of flu-related deaths are on the rise across San Diego County.
A moderate California Republican state lawmaker switched parties Thursday while criticizing the policies and leadership of President Donald Trump, whom he said has led the party “to the extreme.”
According to San Diego State University, a record number of students applied for the 2019 fall semester.
A San Marcos man is planning to run seven marathons in seven consecutive days on seven continents – and he is doing it all with type one diabetes.
A 70-foot tall tree in Ocean Beach was trimmed Thursday after an 80-foot Torrey Pine collapsed and killed a couple visiting San Diego earlier this week.
A Sweetwater High School ninth-grader was taken into custody Thursday after he was caught carrying a pellet gun at the South Bay campus.
Offshore flow and clear skies will allow for above average afternoon highs Wednesday. Winds are lighter, though moderate gusts are still possible in the mountain passes.