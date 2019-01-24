Free flu shots at San Diego Bridge Shelters

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – County Health officials say the number of flu-related deaths are on the rise across San Diego County.

The County Health and Human Services Agency reported eight new influenza deaths last week. They say one of the best ways you can protect yourself from getting the flu is by getting vaccinated.

City and County officials will come together Thursday to bring the vaccines to San Diego’s homeless community, who they say are even more susceptible to contracting and spreading the flu virus.

Fluvaccine.Org will be giving free flu vaccinations to homeless individuals at City of San Diego Bridge Shelters Thursday to help San Diego’s most vulnerable communities fight the flu.

“Flu vaccinations help prevent the flu and can reduce the severity of symptoms,” a spokesman for Fluvaccine.Org said.



Fluvaccine.Org, which provides on-site vaccine clinics, will be joined by City and County partners including San Diego City Councilmember Mark Kersey, whose brother died from the H1N1 flu-virus at the age of 37.

Councilmember Mark Kersey represents the City of San Diego’s Fifth District which includes Black Mountain Ranch, Carmel Mountain Ranch, Miramar Ranch North, Rancho Bernardo, Rancho Encantada, Rancho Peñasquitos, Sabre Springs, San Pasqual, Scripps Miramar Ranch and Torrey Highlands.

So far this flu season, the County of San Diego reports there have been 3,097 total cases of the flu and 24 local deaths.