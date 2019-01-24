News 8 Throwback: 40-year challenge shows San Diego neighborhoods then and now

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Throughout 1978, News 8 featured different neighborhoods in San Diego with a series called “Our Town.” Doug Oliver narrated the majority of the installments which showcased what set each area apart.

As the #10YearChallenge has taken over social media, we decided to put San Diego through a 40-year challenge comparing side-by-side images of landmarks and areas featured in these videos.

We begin with two areas of uptown San Diego: North Park and Kensington.

Take a trip back with us to see how much has changed – and what has remained the same – over four decades later.

NORTH PARK

This clip showcases the San Diego neighborhood of North Park. It opens with a shot of University Avenue as seen from the Georgia Street Bridge. Look closely and you'll catch glimpses of the North Park Theatre (now the Observatory North Park) and the North Park Rug & Carpet Co. (still in business!) You'll also spot Palisade Gardens skating rink which has since become Palisade Gardens apartment complex. See below for some then and now pictures of North Park and some of the landmarks featured in this clip.

The view of North Park from the Georgia Street Bridge

The North Park Theatre is now the Observatory North Park

North Park Rug & Carpet Co. is still in around and will celebrate 70 years in business next year!

The Palisade Gardens skating rink is now Palisade Gardens apartments

KENSINGTON

This clip showcases the San Diego area of Kensington. It opens with a view of tall trees and the neighborhood's signage. Narrator Doug Oliver says it's best to walk the area in the early morning hours when the "narrow streets are mostly deserted." He also describes Kensington as "off-the-beaten-path" and "one place where they still seem to appreciate the old ways." See below for some then and now pictures of Kensignton and some of the landmarks featured in this clip.

The Kensington sign still hangs over Adams Avenue

Tree-lined streets are still a staple in Kensington

The view looking west on Adams Avenue sure has less power lines these days!

We hope you enjoyed this then-and-now look at a couple of San Diego neighborhoods. We'll be featuring Hillcrest and Mission Hills very soon!

