News 8 Throwback: 40-year challenge shows San Diego neighborhoods then and now

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Throughout 1978, News 8 featured different neighborhoods in San Diego with a series called “Our Town.” Doug Oliver narrated the majority of the installments which showcased what set each area apart.
As the #10YearChallenge has taken over social media, we decided to put San Diego through a 40-year challenge comparing side-by-side images of landmarks and areas featured in these videos.
We begin with two areas of uptown San Diego: North Park and Kensington.
Take a trip back with us to see how much has changed – and what has remained the same – over four decades later.
This clip showcases the San Diego neighborhood of North Park. It opens with a shot of University Avenue as seen from the Georgia Street Bridge. Look closely and you'll catch glimpses of the North Park Theatre (now the Observatory North Park) and the North Park Rug & Carpet Co. (still in business!) You'll also spot Palisade Gardens skating rink which has since become Palisade Gardens apartment complex. See below for some then and now pictures of North Park and some of the landmarks featured in this clip.
Click here to view on YouTube.
The view of North Park from the Georgia Street Bridge
The North Park Theatre is now the Observatory North Park
North Park Rug & Carpet Co. is still in around and will celebrate 70 years in business next year!
The Palisade Gardens skating rink is now Palisade Gardens apartments
This clip showcases the San Diego area of Kensington. It opens with a view of tall trees and the neighborhood's signage. Narrator Doug Oliver says it's best to walk the area in the early morning hours when the "narrow streets are mostly deserted." He also describes Kensington as "off-the-beaten-path" and "one place where they still seem to appreciate the old ways." See below for some then and now pictures of Kensignton and some of the landmarks featured in this clip.
Click here to view on YouTube.
The Kensington sign still hangs over Adams Avenue
Tree-lined streets are still a staple in Kensington
The view looking west on Adams Avenue sure has less power lines these days!
We hope you enjoyed this then-and-now look at a couple of San Diego neighborhoods. We'll be featuring Hillcrest and Mission Hills very soon!
Click here to see more News 8 Throwback videos.
Throughout 1978, News 8 featured different neighborhoods in San Diego with a series called “Our Town.” As the #10YearChallenge has taken over social media, we decided to put San Diego through our a #40YearChallenge comparing side-by-side images of landmarks and areas featured in these videos.
In November of 1979, News 8 reporter Larry Himmel drew the tough assignment of exploring San Diego's hottest clubs. Over the course of five nights, Larry gave viewers the inside scoop on discotheques and dance clubs – mostly in Mission Valley. Get your bell bottoms and leisure suits ready and let’s get the mirror ball spinning.
Throughout its almost 70 years on air, News 8 has captured the stories of San Diego as they happened. Our archives hold so much history and we are thrilled to be able to share pieces from it with viewers. Here is a look back at the Top 10 News 8 Throwback videos we brought you in 2018. We plan to bring you many more in 2019!
Christmas is almost here! As we make last minute preparations and top it all off with a bow, News 8 wants to wish you all a very Merry Christmas! Last week, we shared some Christmas memories for our News 8 archives, but Santa Claus was extra good to us this year and stuffed our stockings with a few more.
The passing of former President George H.W. Bush last week has many reminiscing about his life of service and his legacy. During his time in the public eye, the senior George Bush made several visits to San Diego. We found a few clips in our News 8 archives and wanted to share them with our viewers as Americans and the world mourn “41” this week.
While San Diego’s dining scene shines from North County to Downtown, up and down the coast and everywhere in between, some notable local restaurants of yesteryear have come and gone. We dug a few out of the News 8 archives – some were iconic, some received mixed reviews, and some were controversial.
