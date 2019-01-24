Air traffic controllers call for end to shutdown

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — With no end in sight to the shutdown there are fears that more and more federal airport employees will call out sick as some air traffic controllers are growing concerned about working for more than a month with no pay.

“We've been here for 34 days working without pay,” said Alex Cisneros President of National Air Traffic Controllers Association. “We've got 235 controllers who work day in and day out without pay right now making sure the skies of Southern California are safe for our public.”

He says air traffic controllers are starting to feel the strain in this extended government shutdown.

"We're distracted,” said Cisneros. “People are thinking about paying bills, feeding their families paying for childcare, when we should be focused 100 percent on our work.”

For now, passengers at San Diego International Airport say they aren't seeing any safety slips.

"[They are] dedicated people,” said Madelaine Bullwinkle – a traveler from Chicago. “They know how important their job is."

"You don't know how much goes into all the work of every federal worker that plays into just basic travel to get people from point a to point b,” said a traveler from Cincinnati Paige Allen.

But delays could come as our local controllers are in charge of air space from the Mexican border to Los Angeles’s San Fernando Valley and from Catalina Island to Palm Springs up to 18,000 feet

"We handle about 6,500 aircraft a day and about 2.25 million [flights] a year,” said Cisneros.

Friday will be another pay day where furloughed workers are expecting to get nothing.

"Today was our second day where we got a pay stubs with zeros after working 96 hours- zeros,” said Cisneros.

Overall, aviators are calling for an end to the shutdown

“Our air space expense at our citizens’ expense,” said Cisneros. “End this now. Put politics aside.”

Travelers also don't want to be at risk while in flight.

"I want it to end before something happens - a crash or a near crash or something like that,” said Bullwinkle. "It shouldn't take a tragedy."

