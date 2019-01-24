USS Michael Monsoor to be commissioned in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The Navy’s newest destroyer ship is set to be commissioned in San Diego. A special ceremony will be held at Naval Air Station North Island this Saturday for the USS Monsoor.

The ship is 610 feet in length and is powered by Rolls-Royce generators. It will have a crew of nearly 150 people.

It was named after a Navy Seal who was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroic actions in Iraq.

See below for pictures from the USS Monsoor taken by News 8 photojournalist Ann Marie Spaulding.

Bow of the USS Monsoor

One of Michael Monsoor's Navy Seal caps showing wear and a hand written note to himself on the inside of cap

Close up of cap you can see what is left of the hand written note to himself that reads "YOU NEVER QUIT"

One of the photo displays on board the USS Monsoor showing other fallen Navy Seals

Michael Monsoor's Purple Heart

Michael Monsoor's Medal of Honor

Foreground picture of Michael Monsoor and another display just beyond to honor more fallen Seals

A view of the USS Monsoor from the stern