USS Michael Monsoor to be commissioned in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The Navy’s newest destroyer ship is set to be commissioned in San Diego. A special ceremony will be held at Naval Air Station North Island this Saturday for the USS Monsoor.
The ship is 610 feet in length and is powered by Rolls-Royce generators. It will have a crew of nearly 150 people.
It was named after a Navy Seal who was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroic actions in Iraq.
See below for pictures from the USS Monsoor taken by News 8 photojournalist Ann Marie Spaulding.
Bow of the USS Monsoor
One of Michael Monsoor's Navy Seal caps showing wear and a hand written note to himself on the inside of cap
Close up of cap you can see what is left of the hand written note to himself that reads "YOU NEVER QUIT"
One of the photo displays on board the USS Monsoor showing other fallen Navy Seals
Michael Monsoor's Purple Heart
Michael Monsoor's Medal of Honor
Foreground picture of Michael Monsoor and another display just beyond to honor more fallen Seals
A view of the USS Monsoor from the stern
On day 34 of the government shutdown, with still no end in sight, there are fears over what's already being affected with more than 800,000 federal workers who will now miss two paychecks.
When it comes to San Diegans meeting their golfing heroes, the Farmers Insurance Open is a hole in one. In Thursday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff went autograph hunting with a ten-year-old, Cody Martin.
Whether it is on the boardwalk, sidewalk, outside schools, dockless bikes and scooters have pretty much taken over San Diego – annoying some residents and business owners.
The Navy’s newest destroyer ship is set to be commissioned in San Diego. A special ceremony will be held at Naval Air Station North Island this Saturday for the USS Monsoor.
On Thursday, the La Mesa Police Department announced an arrest in the cold case homicide of Scott Martinez from 2006.
With no end in sight to the shutdown there are fears that more and more federal airport employees will call out sick as some air traffic controllers are growing concerned about working for more than a month with no pay.
The Trump administration on Friday will start forcing some asylum seekers to wait in Mexico while their cases wind through U.S. courts, an official said, launching what could become one of the more significant changes to the immigration system in years.
The $7.1 million Farmers Insurance Open begins Thursday at the Torrey Pines Golf Course with Tiger Woods among the field that includes 24 of the top 50 players on the Official World Golf Ranking.
The San Diego Air and Space Museum joined a growing number of local businesses Thursday offering free and discounted services to government employees affected by the ongoing government shutdown.
County Health officials say the number of flu-related deaths are on the rise across San Diego County.