DNA technology helps solve 2006 La Mesa murder

On day 34 of the government shutdown, with still no end in sight, there are fears over what's already being affected with more than 800,000 federal workers who will now miss two paychecks.
When it comes to San Diegans meeting their golfing heroes, the Farmers Insurance Open is a hole in one. In Thursday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff went autograph hunting with a ten-year-old, Cody Martin.
Whether it is on the boardwalk, sidewalk, outside schools, dockless bikes and scooters have pretty much taken over San Diego – annoying some residents and business owners.
The Navy’s newest destroyer ship is set to be commissioned in San Diego. A special ceremony will be held at Naval Air Station North Island this Saturday for the USS Monsoor.
On Thursday, the La Mesa Police Department announced an arrest in the cold case homicide of Scott Martinez from 2006.
With no end in sight to the shutdown there are fears that more and more federal airport employees will call out sick as some air traffic controllers are growing concerned about working for more than a month with no pay.
The Trump administration on Friday will start forcing some asylum seekers to wait in Mexico while their cases wind through U.S. courts, an official said, launching what could become one of the more significant changes to the immigration system in years.
The $7.1 million Farmers Insurance Open begins Thursday at the Torrey Pines Golf Course with Tiger Woods among the field that includes 24 of the top 50 players on the Official World Golf Ranking.
The San Diego Air and Space Museum joined a growing number of local businesses Thursday offering free and discounted services to government employees affected by the ongoing government shutdown.
County Health officials say the number of flu-related deaths are on the rise across San Diego County.