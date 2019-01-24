Zevely Zone: Autograph hunting at the Farmers Insurance Open

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – When it comes to San Diegans meeting their golfing heroes, the Farmers Insurance Open is a hole in one. In Thursday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff went autograph hunting with a ten-year-old, Cody Martin.

Cody and his father, Scott Martin, have learned you have to be ready. Cody carries his own Sharpie. Last year, Cody landed a Tiger Woods autograph.

On Friday, San Diego hero Xander Shaufle gave Cody an autographed glove. Then it was San Diego State University alum, JJ Spaun.

Along with all those autographs, the Farmers Insurance Open benefits ten local charities that focus on underserved youth and families.