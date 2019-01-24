VERIFY: Is the government shutdown affecting school lunch?

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — On day 34 of the government shutdown, with still no end in sight, there are fears over what's already being affected with more than 800,000 federal workers who will now miss two paychecks.

The fever pitch of emotions is leading to some rumors about what else could be affected as the shutdown drags on. News 8’s Brandon Lewis set out to verify three claims that News 8 viewers have sent our way.

The first is whether low-income children will keep receiving free or reduced breakfast and lunch. The program is funded by the USDA, which is partially closed because of the shutdown.

That said, the money for school lunches is already allocated.

USDA secretary Sonny Perdue tweeted: "this needs to be clear: USDA's child nutrition programs are funded quarterly and are fully funded through the end of March."

So, consider this verify FALSE - at least for now. The government is still out to lunch on what happens after that.

Meanwhile, the San Diego Unified School District says it’s keeping a close eye on the situation and is encouraging families affected by the shutdown to apply for the meal program.

Next, viewers asked us how the shutdown is affecting ocean animals.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration researches marine life and issues permits to remove dead, protected animals. Before the shutdown NOAA's marine mammal response network said: "all marine mammal parts are protected by federal law and should not be removed from the carcass unless authorized."

NOAA says it’s still issuing permits to remove animals, but the process is taking longer. Currently, its website is not available.

So, we verified it's TRUE the shutdown is affecting ocean animals.

Finally, viewers asked if furloughed government workers are turning to pawn shops to make ends meet. We called around to stores across the county; all told us they are not seeing an increase in business

So, we're calling this claim FALSE.