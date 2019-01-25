California's new governor says 'God no' to run for president

A splintered Senate voted down competing Democratic and Republican plans for ending the 35-day partial government shutdown, but the twin setbacks prompted a burst of bipartisan talks aimed at temporarily halting the longest-ever closure of federal agencies and the damage it's inflicting around the country.
On Thursday, the La Mesa Police Department announced an arrest in the cold case homicide of Scott Martinez from 2006.
Overnight lows will stay on the chilly side, but no sweaters necessary by the afternoon hours as temps warm above seasonal averages for the end of the work week.
A moderate California Republican state lawmaker switched parties Thursday while criticizing the policies and leadership of President Donald Trump, whom he said has led the party “to the extreme.”
Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana, looking to hit pay dirt in the legal marijuana industry, is part of a $75 million investment in a pot operator, it was announced Thursday.
The new Democratic governor in the nation's most populous state ruled out a challenge to President Donald Trump on Thursday, calling the idea "crazy."
In a long-awaited report, state investigators said Thursday that a 2017 wildfire that killed 22 people in Northern California wine country was caused by a private electrical system, not equipment belonging to embattled Pacific Gas & Electric Corp.
Throughout 1978, News 8 featured different neighborhoods in San Diego with a series called “Our Town.” As the #10YearChallenge has taken over social media, we decided to put San Diego through our a #40YearChallenge comparing side-by-side images of landmarks and areas featured in these videos.
On day 34 of the government shutdown, with still no end in sight, there are fears over what's already being affected with more than 800,000 federal workers who will now miss two paychecks.
When it comes to San Diegans meeting their golfing heroes, the Farmers Insurance Open is a hole in one. In Thursday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff went autograph hunting with a ten-year-old, Cody Martin.