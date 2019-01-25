SDPD looking for help finding Polish tourist who went missing in San Diego

The San Diego County Regional Task Force on the Homeless began its annual survey of the size of the county's homeless population on Friday.
The Transportation Security Administration said Friday most of its employees will be receiving a "partial payment" for their work so far during the government shutdown.
Police are asking for the public's help to find a 30-year-old Polish tourist who was last seen in the La Jolla area last week.
The Trump administration on Friday will start forcing some asylum seekers to wait in Mexico while their cases wind through U.S. courts, an official said, launching what could become one of the more significant changes to the immigration system in years.
Overnight lows will stay on the chilly side, but no sweaters necessary by the afternoon hours as temps warm above seasonal averages for the end of the work week.
A splintered Senate voted down competing Democratic and Republican plans for ending the 35-day partial government shutdown, but the twin setbacks prompted a burst of bipartisan talks aimed at temporarily halting the longest-ever closure of federal agencies and the damage it's inflicting around the country.
On Thursday, the La Mesa Police Department announced an arrest in the cold case homicide of Scott Martinez from 2006.
A moderate California Republican state lawmaker switched parties Thursday while criticizing the policies and leadership of President Donald Trump, whom he said has led the party “to the extreme.”
Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana, looking to hit pay dirt in the legal marijuana industry, is part of a $75 million investment in a pot operator, it was announced Thursday.
The new Democratic governor in the nation's most populous state ruled out a challenge to President Donald Trump on Thursday, calling the idea "crazy."