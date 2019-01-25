SDPD looking for help finding Polish tourist who went missing in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Police are asking for the public's help to find a 30-year-old Polish tourist who was last seen in the La Jolla area last week.

Michal Marcin Krowczynski was on vacation in the U.S. before he was reported missing on Jan. 18, according to San Diego police. He missed his scheduled flight back to Poland and his family and friends have been unable to contact him since Jan. 17.

His social media accounts show various posts throughout San Diego but no activity since Jan. 17, police said. He was last seen in the La Jolla area.

"Krowczynski has never been reported missing before and the circumstances surrounding his disappearance are considered unusual," according to a police statement.

Krowczynski is white, 5 feet 9 inches tall, about 180 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call San Diego police at (619) 531-2000.