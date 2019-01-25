Disney's Moana skates into San Diego

Celebrate what’s possible as five daring Disney Princesses spark the courage inside us all in Disney On Ice presents Dare To Dream, skating into San Diego from January 24th – 27th!
The Mexican government said Friday the United States plans to return 20 migrants per day to Mexico as they await an answer to their U.S. asylum claims.
In the wake of a hepatitis A outbreak in San Diego County that killed 20 people, two Assembly members unveiled a bill on Friday that aimed at making local governments more proactive in handling communicable disease outbreaks.
On Thursday, the La Mesa Police Department announced an arrest in the cold case homicide of Scott Martinez from 2006.
Overnight lows will stay on the chilly side, but no sweaters necessary by the afternoon hours as temps warm above seasonal averages for the end of the work week.
Throughout 1978, News 8 featured different neighborhoods in San Diego with a series called “Our Town.” As the #10YearChallenge has taken over social media, we decided to put San Diego through our a #40YearChallenge comparing side-by-side images of landmarks and areas featured in these videos.
The San Diego County Regional Task Force on the Homeless began its annual survey of the size of the county's homeless population on Friday.
The Transportation Security Administration said Friday most of its employees will be receiving a "partial payment" for their work so far during the government shutdown.
Police are asking for the public's help to find a 30-year-old Polish tourist who was last seen in the La Jolla area last week.