Disney's Moana skates into San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Celebrate what’s possible as five daring Disney Princesses spark the courage inside us all in Disney On Ice presents Dare To Dream, skating into San Diego from January 24th – 27th!

Featuring Disney’s Moana for the first time in a live production, hosts Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse bring the Disney magic to life and take audiences on an expedition across raging seas and snow-covered mountains in this action-packed extravaganza with the beloved characters from Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Frozen, Tangled and Cinderella.

In her Disney On Ice debut, see how far Moana will go in a high-seas adventure with demigod Maui, to save her island and discover her true identity. Join Belle as she fearlessly befriends the enchanted castle staff and reveals the Beast’s gentleness. Experience Anna’s devotion to her sister, Elsa, on her life-changing journey to stop an eternal winter. Explore with Rapunzel, Flynn Ryder, Cinderella and friends from around the Disney Kingdom as they find the heart and determination to overcome obstacles and make their dreams come true.



