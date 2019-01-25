Day 2: Tiger Woods draws big crowds at the Farmers Insurance Open

LA JOLLA (NEWS 8 / AP) – Bright sunshine, warm temperatures and Tiger Woods. It all added up to big crowds on Friday at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Wherever Tiger Woods goes, the crowd always follows. Hundreds walked the Torrey Pines north course hoping to catch a glimpse of Woods. Some without tickets watched from afar.

Woods may be one of several big names taking part of this year's tournament, but San Diego native, Xander Schauffele also made an appearance. In Fact, Schauffele played alongside Woods for the first time!

The annual even is expected to draw more than 150,000 people, a record according to officials. Tournament director, Peter Ripa, told News 8 some of that has to do with the Tiger effect.

Another reason for the crowds, the weather! Officials said that while tickets for this weekend are still available, they may be forced to stop selling them due to capacity.

Tips to get to the Farmers Open:

Travel via rideshare or if driving, park offsite.

There is a bag rule: nothing bigger than six by six.

In his 2019 debut, on a course where Woods has won eight times, he again failed to convert on the greens and made double bogey from the fairway at the turn. He shot another 70 on the North, which was about two shots easier than the South, and was 11 shots behind.

"I'm going to have to play a very special weekend to have a chance," Woods said. "I'm pretty far back, and the South course, it's tough."

This is the 20-year anniversary of Woods coming from nine shots behind after 36 holes with a 62-65 weekend to win. But the South course was 600 yards shorter back then, and the 36-hole leader in 1999 was Ted Tryba. Now it's Rose, the No. 1 player in the world looking as though he might stay there for a while.

"He's absolutely flagging it and swinging it really well," said Billy Horschel, who played with Rose and Jordan Spieth the last two days. "He's taken it to a different level with his ball striking. The way he's rolling the putts now, he's become like a complete player."

Woods made his season debut at Torrey Pines last year and needed to two-putt for birdie from 90 feet on his last hole to make the cut on the number. He was 10 shots behind in a tie for 65th and was 10 shots behind. Now he's tied for 48th, 11 shots out of the lead.

"Disappointed with the fact that I just didn't make enough birdies," Woods said. "I had two par 5s and a drivable seventh hole and I didn't birdie either one of those three holes coming in. That was a bit frustrating to finish that way."