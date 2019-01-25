Day 2: Tiger Woods draws big crowds at the Farmers Insurance Open

As a ridge of high pressure stays in firm control over the West, expect more warmer than usual temps for Saturday, especially west of the mountains. The offshore air flow, triggering warm and dry conditions on Saturday, will also bring strong gusty winds to the mountains and foothills.
U.S. Marines and Navy Seabees are rebuilding the mountaintop runway on storied Santa Catalina Island, a tourist destination off the Southern California coast.
Gov. Gavin Newsom used a new law for the first time Friday to try to force a wealthy Southern California coastal city to end its years of opposition to meeting low-income housing goals.
Early Friday, dozens of airport safety workers protested outside terminal one at San Diego Airport – calling for the government to reopen, citing the stress of working 35 days unpaid.
The San Diego County Regional Task Force on the Homeless began its annual survey of the size of the county's homeless population on Friday.
Monster Jam returns to Petco Park Saturday night, and despite what you think about the bone crushing stunts, those daring drivers do have a softer side.
Bright sunshine, warm temperatures and Tiger Woods. It all added up to big crowds on Friday at the Farmers Insurance Open.
Celebrate what’s possible as five daring Disney Princesses spark the courage inside us all in Disney On Ice presents Dare To Dream, skating into San Diego from January 24th – 27th!
The Mexican government said Friday the United States plans to return 20 migrants per day to Mexico as they await an answer to their U.S. asylum claims.