Longest government shutdown ends, federal workers returning to work

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8 / AP) – Submitting to mounting pressure amid growing disruption, President Donald Trump signed a bill Friday to reopen the government for three weeks, backing down from his demand that Congress give him money for his border wall before federal agencies get back to work.

Hundreds of thousands of federal employees are being asked to return to work and "reopen offices in a prompt and orderly manner" following the end of a 35-day government shutdown.

The Office of Management and Budget sent a memo late Friday to the heads of shuttered departments and agencies after President Donald Trump signed a bill that temporarily reopens the federal government for three weeks.

The memo says the office appreciates "cooperation and efforts during this difficult period."

According to the American Federation of Government Employees, back pay will likely be processed by federal payroll departments on Monday morning.

A spokesperson for Congressman Scott Peters told News 8 on Friday that it could take several days or possibly a week for the money to go out to federal workers.

Stephanie Siraco is the president of the San Diego Coast Guard Spouses Club. She said he is worried her husband and other federal employees could find themselves in the same position in three weeks. “You don’t know if it is going to happen again. Do we have to go through this again? Is this going to happen again in three weeks? The next time is it going to last longer?”

An union leader told News 8 the stare down between lawmakers still hangs over workers’ heads. She wants funding for the entire year and not just three weeks.

Trump backed down from his demand that Congress provide more border wall money before federal agencies get back to work. But he warns that the government could shut down again "if we don't get a fair deal from Congress."

The agreement to open the government came as about 800,000 federal employees missed their second consecutive paycheck.

