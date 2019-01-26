Longest government shutdown ends, federal workers returning to work

Students at Jefferson Elementary School in Carlsbad are crafting messages of kindness for the Great Kindness Challenge next week.
Sen. Kamala Harris returned to South Carolina on Friday, using her first visit to this early-voting state as an official presidential contender to tap into a sorority network that could prove crucial as she develops her campaign.
Hundreds of thousands of federal employees are being asked to return to work and "reopen offices in a prompt and orderly manner" following the end of a 35-day government shutdown.
As a ridge of high pressure stays in firm control over the West, expect more warmer than usual temps for Saturday, especially west of the mountains. The offshore air flow, triggering warm and dry conditions on Saturday, will also bring strong gusty winds to the mountains and foothills.
U.S. Marines and Navy Seabees are rebuilding the mountaintop runway on storied Santa Catalina Island, a tourist destination off the Southern California coast.
Gov. Gavin Newsom used a new law for the first time Friday to try to force a wealthy Southern California coastal city to end its years of opposition to meeting low-income housing goals.
Early Friday, dozens of airport safety workers protested outside terminal one at San Diego Airport – calling for the government to reopen, citing the stress of working 35 days unpaid.
The San Diego County Regional Task Force on the Homeless began its annual survey of the size of the county's homeless population on Friday.
Monster Jam returns to Petco Park Saturday night, and despite what you think about the bone crushing stunts, those daring drivers do have a softer side.
Bright sunshine, warm temperatures and Tiger Woods. It all added up to big crowds on Friday at the Farmers Insurance Open.