Carlsbad born 'Great Kindness Challenge' spread across the world

CARLSBAD (NEWS 8) – Students at Jefferson Elementary School in Carlsbad are crafting messages of kindness for the Great Kindness Challenge next week.

On Friday, students from Kids for Peace Club painted posters, and letters spelling out kindness and wrote motivating messages in chalk on the sidewalk.

“If anyone is feeling sad I could cheer them up,” said Sofia White, third grade.

The challenge started by Kids for Peace, a Carlsbad-based global non-profit in 2012 with the three local schools.

“Confirmed 25,000 schools or 15 million students will participate next week, over a half a billion acts of kindness will be completed next week,” said Jill McManigal, Executive Director for Kids for Peace.

Jefferson Elementary principal Carla Bos says this is the happiest week at the school.

“It’s so exciting for the kids to have something to belong to, that they can believe in and emulate every single day,” said Bos.

The goal is to create a respectful culture, writing compassionate messages and spread kindness.

Students have a checklist for school and at home during the kindness challenge which includes Smile at 25 people, pick up 10 pieces of trash, say ‘good morning’ to 15 people, thank a bus driver and creating your own kind deed.

