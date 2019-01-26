Three injured in motorcycle hit-and-run in Gaslamp District, suspect sought

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Three people were hospitalized Saturday morning with injuries suffered in a hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle in San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter.

At 7:15 p.m. Friday, a man was doing a wheelie on his 2014 Harley Davidson Road King motorcycle with a passenger, a 32-year-old woman, westbound in the 400 block of F Street when he lost control, the woman fell off and he struck two people at the corner of 4th Avenue and F Street, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The man ran from the crash and left the motorcycle at the scene, Heims said.

A 21-year-old man suffered a fractured ankle and cut knee and a 55- year-old woman suffered a fractured elbow, Heims said. Both were taken to a hospital, along with the woman passenger, who complained of pain.

A description of the suspect was not available.

San Diego Police Department's Traffic Division was investigating the crash.