Man struck by truck mirror, injured while crossing street in Linda Vista

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The driver suspected of a hit-and-run incident that injured a 69-year-old man in the Linda Vista section of San Diego was located and interviewed, police said Saturday morning.

The driver has not been arrested and San Diego Police Department Traffic Division detectives continue to investigate the incident.

The victim was crossing mid-block outside a crosswalk at 6:35 p.m. Friday in the 6900 block of Linda Vista Road when he was struck by the passenger-side mirror of a Ford F-150 traveling southbound, according to SDPD Sgt. Michael Tansey.

"The pedestrian sustained a fractured left arm and head injuries as a result of the collision," Tansey said. "The driver of the pick-up initially pulled into the parking lot of the CVS store at 6900 Linda Vista Road and then fled in an unknown direction."

The injured man was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were not life-threatening.

The mirror was left at the scene.