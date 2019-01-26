Man struck by truck mirror, injured while crossing street in Li - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Man struck by truck mirror, injured while crossing street in Linda Vista

Posted: Updated:
By City News Service
Bio
Connect
Biography

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The driver suspected of a hit-and-run incident that injured a 69-year-old man in the Linda Vista section of San Diego was located and interviewed, police said Saturday morning.

The driver has not been arrested and San Diego Police Department Traffic Division detectives continue to investigate the incident.

The victim was crossing mid-block outside a crosswalk at 6:35 p.m. Friday in the 6900 block of Linda Vista Road when he was struck by the passenger-side mirror of a Ford F-150 traveling southbound, according to SDPD Sgt. Michael Tansey.

"The pedestrian sustained a fractured left arm and head injuries as a result of the collision," Tansey said. "The driver of the pick-up initially pulled into the parking lot of the CVS store at 6900 Linda Vista Road and then fled in an unknown direction."

The injured man was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were not life-threatening.

The mirror was left at the scene.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.