Kayaker's body found in San Vicente Reservoir

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - San Diego Lifeguards and Sheriff's deputies have recovered a body of a missing kayaker at the San Vicente Reservoir.

An initial call of a missing kayaker came in around 11:00 a.m. after someone found a kayak flipped over and unattended. The body of the kayaker who was a man in his 50's was found shortly after noon. The body was found 15 feet away from the overturned kayak.

Other boaters on the water say they saw the man get in the kayak to start fishing near 7:30 a.m. The wind picked up and the water became choppy shortly after.

Around 10 a.m. a boater said he say a kayak overturned, but did not report it until nearly 11.

Detectives from the San Diego Police Department are investigating.

San Diego Lifeguards, Deputies working to recover body of man who was kayaking at San Vicente Reservoir. Someone reported seeing an overturned kayak around 11:30am and he was found soon after. pic.twitter.com/76WmBwIK80 — Brandon Lewis (@BrandonNews8) January 26, 2019

Manager at the reservoir says someone reported the capsized boat. They checked the area for the owner and immediately called 911. pic.twitter.com/ft0waEpsb4 — Brandon Lewis (@BrandonNews8) January 26, 2019

