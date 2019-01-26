Domestic violence suspect arrested after running from police

San Diego Lifeguards and Sheriff's deputies have recovered a body of a missing kayaker at the San Vicente Reservoir.
Two men were stabbed in an apparently gang-related attack late Friday along a beach in Oceanside, police said.
As a ridge of high pressure stays in firm control over the West, expect more warmer than usual temps for Saturday, especially west of the mountains. The offshore air flow, triggering warm and dry conditions on Saturday, will also bring strong gusty winds to the mountains and foothills.
A man was arrested on Saturday after fleeing from officers responding to a report of an attack at a Mission Valley hotel, police said.
A group of local and state officials celebrated the grand opening of a library branch that will serve Hillcrest, Mission Hills and other surrounding neighborhoods.
The driver suspected of a hit-and-run incident that injured a 69-year-old man in the Linda Vista section of San Diego was located and interviewed, police said Saturday morning.
Three people were hospitalized Saturday morning with injuries suffered in a hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle in San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter.
Students at Jefferson Elementary School in Carlsbad are crafting messages of kindness for the Great Kindness Challenge next week.
Sen. Kamala Harris returned to South Carolina on Friday, using her first visit to this early-voting state as an official presidential contender to tap into a sorority network that could prove crucial as she develops her campaign.
Hundreds of thousands of federal employees are being asked to return to work and "reopen offices in a prompt and orderly manner" following the end of a 35-day government shutdown.