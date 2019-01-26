San Diegans rally in Balboa Park to bring awareness to human trafficking

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - More than one hundred people gathered in Balboa Park on Saturday morning to spread the message that human trafficking is a modern form of slavery.

The 6th Annual Human Trafficking Awareness Rally put on by the Junior League of San Diego brought demonstrators and survivors from all walks of life.

Rally-goers emphasized that human trafficking is an international issue and that it affects everyone.

San Diego County District Attorney, Summer Stephan, said technology is making it much easier for predators to recruit children online. Social media traffickers can reach out right into a child's bedroom with no one knowing.

San Diego is not alone in this issue, there are thousands of sex trafficking victims all over the world.

Supporters say the rally is a way to keep attention on a crime that is so widespread.

They say the key to stopping it is spreading awareness, so people know to look for it.