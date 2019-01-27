Body of missing hiker found in East County San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) - A body was found on El Cajon Mountain overnight in the area where a hiker went missing Saturday afternoon, a sheriff's deputy confirmed.

San Diego Sheriff's Sergeant Richard George confirmed with News 8 that the body was that of missing hiker, 50-year-old Thomas Mark Castiglia.

Castiglia had met with a group at the mountain around 8:30 a.m. intending to hike to Lunch Rock, according to the Sheriff's Department.



A little more than two hours later, Castiglia told his fellow hikers that he would be going at a slower pace than the rest of the group, and told them not to wait up for him. He was reported missing after he failed to return from the trail head by 2:45 p.m.



Sergeant George said it appeared Castiglia had fallen approximately 200 feet.